HAMMOND — A Granite City man and two Springfield teens have been charged with first-degree murder in a Jan. 26 incident in which a Hammond man was fatally shot in his garage.
Michael Brown, 65, was found dead from a gunshot wound about 3 a.m. that morning. Authorities believe he may have been shot as part of an attempted burglary at his home on South C Street in the village on the southern edge of Piatt County, about halfway between Decatur and Tuscola.
Arrested were Blayton M. Cota, 19, of Granite City; Jerome Schmidt, 17, of Springfield, who has been charged as an adult; and a 16-year-old male from Springfield.
Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry said she plans to pursue adult charges for the youngest as well, adding he was 15 at the time of the incident.
She confirmed a police theory that the trio were likely traveling through towns and burglarizing homes and garages.
“I think they were just stopping in small towns and seeing what they could get,” Perry said. “Mr. Brown apparently interrupted the trio as they were burglarizing his home.”
All three suspects were arraigned Thursday in Piatt County Circuit Court in Monticello.
Illinois State Police said the 16-year-old has been in custody since Sept. 30. Cota was apprehended Oct. 4 and Schmidt a day later. Cota is being held in Piatt County jail on $1 million bond and will need to post $100,000 to be freed.
The other two suspects are being held in juvenile detention facilities.
Piatt County sheriff’s officers initiated the investigation, asking for help from the Illinois State Police’s Zone 5 Criminal Investigation Division.
Other agencies involved included the Illinois Attorney General’s office; Illinois Department of Natural Resources; sheriff’s offices in Logan, Menard, Piatt and Sangamon counties; the Lincoln, Petersburg and Springfield police departments; the Piatt County Coroner’s Office; and the Piatt County State’s Attorney’s office.
State police are still gathering information on the case, and ask those with information to contact them at 217-278-5004 or isp.dci.zone05@illinois.gov.