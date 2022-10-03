INDIANOLA — Three members of an Indiana family were killed in a two-vehicle crash in southern Vermilion County early Sunday.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said autopsies are planned for Tuesday for Lee J. Hall, 52, Felisha J. Hall, 46, and their daughter, Madison G. Hall, 18, all of Oxford, Ind.
A release from Vermilion County sheriff's Capt. Mike Hartshorn said the Halls were northound on the Catlin-Indianola Road in a pickup truck towing an enclosed car trailer when their truck was hit head-on by another southbound pickup truck.
Both trucks were heavily damaged and caught fire.
The driver of the second truck, 45, was taken to an area hospital. His name and condition were not made public.
The fiery crash happened about 12:02 a.m. Sunday in southern Vermilion County.
Illinois State Police are assisting Vermilion County sheriff’s deputies in reconstructing the collision, McFadden said.