GIBSON CITY — Three Champaign men suffered minor injuries in a collision between a van and semitrailer Wednesday afternoon on Illinois 47 near Gibson City.
According to a release, at 12:51 p.m., the van was headed northbound when it stopped to make a left turn onto Harvest Drive, just south of Harvest Moon Drive-In Theatre, and was struck from behind by the semitrailer.
The semi driver, identified as Alejandro Zamudio, 26, of Hillside, tried to swerve to the left to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful, police said. He was issued a ticket for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Neither driver was injured, but three passengers in the van — Jordan Hill, 34, Maitias Gonzalez, 28, and Jose Monero, 45, all of Champaign — were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the van, Pedro Tevez, 26, of Champaign, was issued a ticket for driving without a valid license, while Hill was cited for failure to wear a seat belt.