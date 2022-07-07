CHAMPAIGN — Three people were hurt in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 57 in Champaign County.
Illinois State Police said about 2:30 p.m., Dennis Ozier, 79, of Sullivan was driving a pickup truck south on I-57 in a construction zone near the I-74 interchange when he changed lanes within the zone and lost control. The truck overturned but came to rest upright across both southbound lanes.
Ozier and his two passengers, Robert Hochstetler, 58, of Arcola and Raymond Beachy, 46, of Humboldt, were all taken to the hospital for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Ozier was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
The accident backed up traffic on I-57 for a while.