URBANA — Urbana police continue to investigate an early-morning drive-by shooting Sunday that left three men injured.
Sgt. Dave Roesch said the shootings happened about 5:10 a.m. near the intersection of Race Street and Florida Avenue.
Several callers alerted police to multiple shots fired. Officers found a white sedan wrecked in the front yard of a home on the north side of the 100 block of West Florida.
On the ground next to the car was a man from Urbana, believed to be in his 30s, who had been shot multiple times.
As police were helping him, they received information that two more men who had been in that car were at Carle Foundation Hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. One man is in his 20s and the other in his 30s, Roesch said. They had apparently called a friend for a ride to the hospital.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the men in the sedan had been heading east on Florida from what was likely a pop-up party at an undisclosed location in Champaign.
“As they approached Florida and Race, a white sport utility vehicle went to pass them and as it passed, gunshots were fired" from at least two different guns, Roesch said.
Police found about 30 bullet casings.
Roesch said police do not know how many shooters may have been in the passing SUV or where the men had been prior to the shooting.
Roesch said the man on the ground near the car was injured the worst. After the shooting, the car left the road to the north and hit at least two trees before coming to rest in a yard.
As of midday Sunday, all three men were still hospitalized. The incident brings the number of confirmed shots-fired calls in Urbana this year to 37.
Police ask that anyone living in that area that might have surveillance video from about 5:10 to 5:20 a.m. to please contact the department at 217-384-2330 to share it.
Otherwise, those wanting to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any Champaign County homicide, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in any felony involving a gun in Champaign County, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to arrests in other crimes.