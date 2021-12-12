CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating whether three shootings in a four-hour span late Saturday into early Sunday that left three men injured were related.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of North Fifth Street and East Bradley Avenue for reports of shots fired.
Officers found more than 50 bullet casings and were told that a 19-year-old man had been taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm. The man reported being the victim of a drive-by shooting, police said.
At 12:38 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 100 block of North Walnut Street for a shooting with injuries. A 29-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower left leg, police said. The preliminary investigation indicates shots were fired following a fight.
About 20 minutes later, police were sent to the 700 block of Hollycrest Drive for shots fired and found a 22-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm and a graze wound to his stomach. Police said there was a large gathering when someone fired shots and fled the scene in a vehicle.
The incidents bring to about 250 the number of confirmed shots-fired cases in Champaign this year.
Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Those wishing to remain anonymous may submit tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.