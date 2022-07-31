CHAMPAIGN — Three people were injured — including a child — as a result of two shootings Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Police describe the injuries to all three as non-life-threatening and say they do not know if there is a connection between the two.
Police said the child was playing outside shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North Third Street when they were in the leg by gunfire.
A second victim — a 26-year-old man — was also outside when he was shot multiple times. A building was also hit by gunfire. Both the man and child were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. Both are listed in stable condition, police said.
Shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Alberta Parkway, where they learned a 17-year-old female had been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the torso. She is in stable condition, police said.
Police said the victim was in her car and was shot through the door. Two houses were also struck. Police said three unknown males were seen running from the area.
No arrests have been made in either incident.
The two shootings bring to more than 70 the number of confirmed incidents of shots fired in the city in 2022. At least 40 people have been injured by gunfire. Police have made arrests in the four cases labeled as homicides this year, three of which involved shootings.
Police ask anyone with information to reach out at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.