HOMER — Champaign County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash Saturday in eastern Champaign County that claimed the lives of three men and injured a fourth.
Coroner Duane Northrup said Daniel Albers, 38, of Fairmount was driving north on Homer Lake Road about 5:50 p.m. when his car left the road and hit a building and tree in the 2500 block of Homer Lake Road.
Mr. Albers and his passengers, Lucas S. Bohlen, 36, of Ogden and Matthew K. Drake, 38, of St. Joseph, were all pronounced dead at the scene about 6:40 p.m. A third passenger was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment.
Champaign County sheriff's Lt. Curt Apperson said Mr. Albers was driving a Chevrolet Cruze very fast when it left the road to the right. The driver's side of the car scraped the side of a Quonset shed, causing substantial damage to the shed. The car then skidded sideways and its passenger side hit the tree before it came to rest.
Mr. Bohlen and Mr. Drake were in the back seat. The fourth person in the car, a 30-year-old man, was in the front with Mr. Albers. A deputy was able to pull him from the wreckage.
Apperson said deputies learned the men were headed to a party.
The sheriff’s office is being assisted by a reconstruction specialist from the Illinois State Police. Northrup said autopsies will be done Tuesday.