URBANA — Police are looking for three men who mugged a person late Tuesday night in Urbana, hitting him with a tree branch.
A campus safety alert from University of Illinois police said the man was walking near the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Wright Street about 11:45 p.m. when he was repeatedly struck from behind with the branch.
The trio stole his backpack then ran south and got on a Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District bus.
The victim reported the robbery about a half-hour after it happened.
He apparently knew one of the muggers.
He declined to go to the hospital.
Anyone with information about the mugging is encouraged to contact UI police at 217-333-1216.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.