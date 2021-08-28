ROBERTS — Three people were injured, two critically, in a crash early Thursday morning in Ford County that was apparently caused by a distracted driver.
Illinois State Police said the collision between happened about 7:45 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Illinois 115 and Ford County Road 1200 N, about 3 miles south of Roberts.
Police said preliminary investigation showed that Juanita Kesterson, 35, of Melvin was driving a Volvo on 1200 N approaching the intersection with Illinois 115 while allegedly using a cellphone and failed to stop for the stop sign.
The Volvo continued across 115 and hit a Dodge driven by Stephen Bloomstrand, 65, of Loda.
Both vehicles left the road and overturned.
No tickets were issued pending the completion of an investigation.
A spokesman for Carle Foundation Hospital said late Friday that Bloomstrand was listed in good condition, while a passenger in Kesterson’s vehicle, Joey Loveless, 36, of Melvin, was in critical condition.
Carle officials had no information on Kesterson, but police described her injuries as life-threatening.