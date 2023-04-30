ST. JOSEPH — Established via referendum in 1947, the St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Protection District is celebrating a milestone this year — its 75th birthday.
While the question of forming a fire protection district passed in late 1947, the department didn’t start until 1948.
Like most departments, St. Joseph-Stanton started in a smaller firehouse than it has today.
“They used what is now our village municipal building as our first firehouse,” said Josh Reece, who has served as fire chief for the last five years and as a local firefighter for 20 years.
Several years ago, the department moved into a former school bus garage. A new firehouse was built four years ago after taxpayers passed a referendum to fund its construction and buy needed equipment.
The 36-member department is celebrating in various ways throughout the year.
A spaghetti dinner was held the first weekend in March. The department will hold a picnic this summer for “all those volunteers that are still around,” Reece said.
On Dec. 9, the department’s fire family, “which is like an auxiliary of wives and children,” will have a Christmas event, where historical items relating to the fire department will be on display. There will also be giveaways for events such as fire truck rides to school for children and raffles.
The department has been periodically listing the names of the volunteers who have served.
Reece said that according to older volunteers, maybe the worst fire the department has fought in its district happened about 35 years ago at a corn cob plant “that just burned and burned and burned.”
“It took us forever to put it out,” he said.
Another fire at the same location happened about 15 years ago.
“Pioneer was just storing corn cobs out there, and it took us probably a whole week to put that thing out,” Reece said.
And then about 10 years ago, the bus garage at the high school caught fire, with a major loss.
“The buses and the tires” were all lost, Reece said. “They had track equipment with all the Styrofoam in there. Probably close to 20 departments were there for that.”
Reece said the fire destroyed “six or seven” buses as well as tractors, mowers and other equipment.
Perhaps the most significant fire call the department answered outside its district happened in Rossville, where several downtown buildings were destroyed.
Reece said anyone interested in serving on the department is welcome to contact him.
“We’re always looking for more people,” he said.
In addition to firefighting, the department provides EMS and weather-watching services.