URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he possessed a rifle while on parole has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Jack Beasley, 52, whose last known address was in the 1400 block of East Michigan Avenue, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession of a weapon by a felon on parole.
His jury trial on charges that he possessed multiple stolen guns was scheduled to begin Thursday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said the charge to which Beasley pleaded guilty stemmed from two rifles stolen Aug. 23, 2022, from a home on South Maple Street in Urbana that Urbana police later learned Beasley had a connection to.
Eight days after the break-in, police went to Beasley’s home to arrest a person on a warrant and while there, saw numerous items believed to have been stolen from the Maple Street home.
The person who was arrested advised police that Beasley had found the stolen rifles, took them from the man who had them then gave them to a different person to hold for him since he’s not allowed to have weapons due to previous felony convictions.
Reynolds said police returned to Beasley’s home with a search warrant Sept. 22 and found stolen items from unrelated investigations, forged checks and a Walmart printer being used to forge clearance tags, as well as a small amount of methamphetamine.
Police said upon interviewing Beasley, he admitted that he previously had the rifles and knew they were stolen but gave them to another man to hold since he was on parole for domestic battery.
That other man turned the guns in to police the next day.
In exchange for Beasley’s admission that he possessed one of the guns, Reynolds dismissed a charge alleging he had multiple guns and two other cases against him for driving under revocation.
Beasley has 11 previous felony convictions for such crimes as driving under the influence, driving under revocation, forgery, theft, aggravated battery and burglary. He also had misdemeanor convictions for battery, criminal damage to property and possession of ammunition without a FOID card.
He was given credit on his sentence for 273 days already served in the county jail.