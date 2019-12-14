CHAMPAIGN — As she neared the end of her pregnancy three years ago, Sarah Rahman wasn’t really sure about the stomach ache she was having.
"Is it food poisoning?” she wondered as she lay next to her sleeping husband near midnight on Dec. 22, 2016.
In discomfort for about an hour and not wanting to wake him or their 4-year-old daughter, she headed to the bathroom on the second floor of their southwest Champaign home.
“I thought maybe it’s early labor but I never expected it to be full on,” she said.
Her older daughter was delivered by Caesarean section so Sarah, now 32, was expecting a repeat of that, even though she hoped for a normal delivery.
“I go in the bathroom and lock the door and all of the sudden, my water breaks and out the baby comes within two pushes. I open the door and tell my husband, ‘Get over here. The baby is here,’” she said.
What followed was a bit hazy to Sarah and Muhammad Rahman.
But on Thursday, they got clarification from the professionals who zoomed to their home at 12:50 a.m. Dec. 23 to make sure that their newly arrived daughter, Husna, was OK.
And those professionals — two firefighters and a paramedic who were on the call — got a heaping helping of sincere gratitude from the Champaign parents for making sure their child’s unexpected entry into the world was medically unremarkable.
First experience with firefighters
Sarah said since the birth of Husna, about to celebrate birthday No. 3, she and her husband of seven years have wanted to personally thank the team that came to their home. Earlier this week, she picked up the phone, called the Champaign Fire Department and made arrangements to do just that.
Deputy Chief Roger Cruse researched who was on the call and gathered as many of the principals as possible at the main station on Randolph Street on Thursday for a reunion. Present were Lt. Jason Rector, firefighter Adam Kownacki and Arrow paramedic Leslie Dunavan.
Unable to be there were now-retired fire Lt. Todd Walters and former Arrow EMT Maggie Kornacki, who is now working in Chicago.
“They were so nice. I just wanted to thank them,” Sarah said. “It was my first experience with the fire department in town. I never thought it would be in this way. My husband’s reaction and their reaction were so opposite. They kind of calmed him.”
After introductions and the presentation of lovely boxes of chocolates to the Rahmans’ smiling heroes, Muhammad, 33, admitted to them that he was in a tizzy that morning.
“She did everything on her own. I was fast asleep. I heard her yelling, ‘The baby is here.’ I thought, ‘Am I dreaming?’ The next thing I see is her standing (in the bathroom) holding the baby,” said Muhammad.
“I called 911 right away and I was on speaker. I had no idea what to do,” he said.
He did have the presence of mind to suggest to his wife that she step into the bathtub, an area more easily cleaned than their bathroom carpet, which was eventually pitched.
While the telecommunicator was sending help, that person was also advising him to clamp and cut the umbilical cord. Muhammad declined because he had nothing sterilized and feared he might infect his wife or daughter.
“You guys showed up within five minutes,” the relieved electrical engineer at Thyssenkrupp in Danville said.
First responders respond
Dunavan, the paramedic with the most medical training of those assembled, recalled that she clamped the cord while Rector and Kownacki began suctioning Husna. Kornacki was also in the bathroom with them.
“We had two patients,” Dunavan said of the reason for the crowd.
“I remember holding her and her not crying for about 30 seconds,” said Rector, who has been on only one other baby delivery call in his 11-year career. “I remember patting her on the butt and saying, ‘Cry!’ It felt like an hour.”
Sarah was also worrying that her baby had not made much noise until the first responders began working on her.
“She didn’t actually cry until we got her suctioned,” said Dunavan, also on her first post-delivery call. She’s been in emergency medical services 12 years.
The event was also a first for Kownacki, a four-year firefighter.
Sarah thought just an ambulance would arrive to take her to the hospital.
“I’m expecting some young ladies to walk in. I had no idea about a fire truck and firemen coming in. I’m standing in the shower and wasn’t expecting two guys to come in. The first guy jumps in and said, ‘It’s okay, ma’am, I got this.’ At that time my husband was just kind of in shock and they asked him if he wanted to cut the cord and he said, ‘I think I’ve seen enough.’”
“To be honest, I was out of it,” Muhammad said. “I was traumatized. I only remember the other gentleman asking me questions and trying to calm me down.”
Rector told the Rahmans that he, Kownacki and Walters were also sleeping when the call came.
“Within four minutes, we dressed, came to your house and we’re holding a baby,” Rector marveled.
The firefighters said it was Walters who took Muhammad out on the porch and reassured and calmed him while his colleagues tended to Sarah.
To the hospital
As Dunavan and Kornacki drove Sarah to Carle Hospital, the befuddled Muhammad stayed behind to take care of their daughter Safiyah, who had also gotten an eyeful of the action and was a little shaken, too.
“I’ve seen enough and need some time to gather myself,” he said of what was going through his head minutes after the arrival of his second daughter.
Because Sarah has sisters in town, Muhammad called them to take care of Safiyah before joining his wife and new daughter at the hospital.
Although she had some breathing issues for a short while, Husna showed herself to be a strong physical specimen. She and mom spent only another day at the hospital and headed back home on Dec. 24.
At the fire station Thursday, Husna, described by her dad as normally “feisty,” buried her face in his neck rather than actively take part in all the fuss.
Her parents, though, couldn’t stop praising the first people besides him and his wife to set eyes on their beautiful daughter.
“It’s pretty amazing what they do. We can’t thank them enough for their service. It’s an amazing feeling. They don’t do this job to get recognized. It’s always good to appreciate someone for what they do, no matter how big or small,” Muhammad said.
The first responders were equally grateful to the Champaign family for their gesture.
“We appreciate it. We go on calls every day and we often don’t hear the outcome,” Rector said.