URBANA — A recent uptick in vehicle thefts in Champaign, mostly crimes of opportunity, has resulted in criminal charges against three boys from Champaign and Urbana, including one with a history of stealing cars.
A 15-year-old Champaign youth released from prison March 29 for being in a stolen vehicle last fall has been charged in connection with three other vehicle thefts, the most recent being Monday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman told Judge Anna Benjamin in juvenile court Wednesday that the boy was arrested Tuesday in the 200 block of East Park Street in Champaign after a police officer saw him running from a car that had been stolen just before 8 p.m. Monday from a driveway in the 1400 block of Sunset Drive in Champaign.
When police tried to stop him — he was the driver — he and a passenger got out and ran.
The teen driver was identified as the same boy who on April 25 was in a sport utility vehicle that crashed on Moreland Boulevard in Champaign about four hours after it had been stolen from a convenience store in LaSalle in north central Illinois.
The youth had been living in LaSalle with his father after his release from prison. His father discovered on April 24 that his son had cut off the ankle monitor he was supposed to be wearing. The father told LaSalle police of his son’s history.
After crashing the SUV on Moreland Boulevard, the boy ran from police and was not found again until his arrest Tuesday. On Wednesday, he was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Those charges were on top of a third charge of possession of stolen vehicle filed in early April alleging that he possessed a car that had been stolen April 5 from the Circle K gas station at 59 E. Green St., C. He was released to his father after being charged April 6.
The 15-year-old Urbana boy who was in the passenger seat of the car stolen from Sunset Drive was charged with criminal trespass to a motor vehicle for allegedly being in the vehicle; resisting a peace officer for allegedly running from police; and attempted criminal trespass to vehicle for allegedly trying to get into another car that was occupied as he ran from police Tuesday. All of those are misdemeanor offenses.
Benjamin ordered that both teens be held in the detention center at least until their next hearings May 14.
In an unrelated case, a 14-year-old Champaign boy was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle that was taken Sunday from the 200 block of South Victor Street in Champaign.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the owner had left the car unlocked with the keys in it and it was stolen sometime after 10:30 p.m.
The stolen car was spotted by Champaign police about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Rietz said it’s not clear who stole the car, but the 14-year-old was driving when police stopped it at Market and Washington streets.
With him in the car was a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old male. The teen driver claimed that a friend had given him the car.
On Tuesday, he was ordered held in detention until a May 10 hearing.
Between Friday and Monday, Champaign police had received at least six reports of stolen vehicles. Three were taken from homes and another three involved drivers who either left the keys in their vehicle or left cars running as they ran into businesses.
For all of 2020, there were 174 car thefts in Champaign, 44 of which were in the Campustown area.
So far this year, there have been about 58 stolen-vehicle reports, compared with 45 for the same period last year.