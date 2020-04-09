DANVILLE — A Tilton man who allegedly possessed cocaine and cannabis while armed has been charged with four felonies.
James K. Wells, 33, remained in jail Thursday in Danville following his arraignment Tuesday on charges of being an armed habitual criminal, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and possession of a weapon with a revoked firearm owner’s identification card.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Danville police were sent to the 500 block of Chandler Street about 8 p.m. Sunday to resolve a dispute between Wells and another person. Prior to that, police had received information that Wells was in a truck swerving and was known to have a gun.
Police found him sitting alone in a truck and noted him making furtive movements in the passenger area. They ordered him to show his hands, at which time he put both hands outside the truck window, with a large plastic bag of cannabis in each, Lacy said.
After getting him out of the truck, police saw his right hand clenched around a plastic bag containing a chunky substance believed to be cocaine. That weighed about 18 grams, she said.
A search of the truck also turned up scales, glass pipes and a loaded .357-caliber revolver that was between the driver’s seat and the center console.
Lacy said Wells is currently on parole for unlawful use of weapons by a felon and possession of methamphetamine precursors.
He has other convictions for possession of a controlled substance, retail theft and unlawful use of weapons.
Wells, who is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond, is due back in court for a probable-cause hearing April 21.
If convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, he faces six to 30 years in prison.