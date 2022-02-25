DANVILLE — Police are looking for a Tilton man in connection with a shooting Thursday night in the parking lot of Walmart in Danville that sent a 20-year-old woman to the hospital.
Officers were called at 7:26 p.m. to the parking lot at 4101 N. Vermilion St., where they found the injured woman. She told them her ex-boyfriend confronted her, began arguing with her and then shot her twice with a handgun as she was trying to get into her vehicle.
The victim, who was shot in the torso and lower back, was hospitalized and in stable condition, police said.
Police identified the suspect, who fled in a pickup truck, as Francis M. Briscoe III, 23. He is described as White; about 5 feet, 6 inches tall; and 170 pounds; with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and may be driving a black 2010 Chevrolet Silvarado with Illinois registration 3387590-B.
Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Briscoe is asked to contact Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.