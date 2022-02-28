DANVILLE — Police said a man wanted in a Feb. 24 shooting in the parking lot of the Danville Walmart has turned himself in.
Police said Francis M. Briscoe III, 23, turned himself in about 10 p.m. Sunday at the Public Safety Building.
He was taken into custody on a warrant charging him with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated domestic battery and possession of a firearm by a felon, with bond set at $1 million.
He was being held Monday in the county jail awaiting arraignment.
Briscoe was wanted for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend, a 20-year-old Danville woman, twice in the parking lot of the retailer at 4101 W. Vermilion St.
The woman was shot in the torso and in her lower back as she was trying to get into her vehicle and leave, police said.