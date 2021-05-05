TILTON — A Tilton police officer and another person have both been hospitalized with injuries after what the Illinois State Police called an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Vermilion County village.
According to a release from state police, the incident took place about 3 p.m. Wednesday in 500 block of East 14th Street. Both officer and suspect were hurt and taken to local hospitals for treatment.
Tilton police requested assistance from the state police's Zone 5 investigations unit, which is leading the ongoing investigation. State police said they were not releasing any additional information at this time.