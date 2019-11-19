URBANA — An Urbana man wanted for two weeks in a home invasion was picked up Saturday following a tip to Crime Stoppers.
Nathan L. Collins, 33, of the 1200 block of Carroll Avenue was arraigned Monday on an allegation that he forced his way in to a home just off Apricot Drive in Champaign on Aug. 9 and battered a man.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman said the alleged victim, 59, was sleeping in his bed that day when he was awakened by a person yelling things at him like “Who the (expletive) are you” and “Why are you beating on my dog and nephews?”
The intruder then allegedly hit the man with what the victim believed to be a closed fist on his arm, back and head, causing him to bleed from one ear.
The victim’s roommate heard the commotion, went to the man’s room and ordered the intruder out. He then left.
Dedman said the roommate apparently knew Collins through mutual friends but the victim told police he had never seen him before and didn’t know what he was talking about.
Collins remains in jail in lieu of $75,000 bond and is due back in court Dec. 17.
Dedman said he is currently on probation for a 2018 aggravated-battery conviction and has other misdemeanor convictions for domestic battery, battery, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and reckless conduct.
If convicted of home invasion, Collins faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.