Champaign County Jail Nathan J. Collins, 33, of Urbana, arraigned Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, on a charge of home invasion alleging that on Aug. 9, he forced his way in to a home just off Apricot Drive in Champaign and battered a resident.Champaign County Jail Nathan J. Collins, 33, of Urbana, arraigned Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, on a charge of home invasion alleging that on Aug. 9, he forced his way in to a home just off Apricot Drive in Champaign and battered a resident.