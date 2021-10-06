TOLONO — If you’re a person who likes to be of help to first responders but are not really up for the full-blown risk, the Tolono Fire Protection District could use your help.
The district is looking for emergency-management volunteers willing to act as storm spotters, serve as traffic control or help clean up after major incidents, for example.
A Zoom session will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 to go over the possibilities and the responsibilities of the volunteer work.
No experience is necessary and all training will be provided by Tolono firefighters. To be eligible, you must live in Tolono’s response area and have no felony convictions.
Those interested in the informational session should contact Kyle Hayden for a link to the Zoom meeting by emailing tolono2400@gmail.com.
You can also send a private message on the fire district’s Facebook page for the link.