TOLONO — A Tolono man who allegedly broke into two bars in that village was arrested Friday after being found with items stolen from the businesses.
Aaron Goodwin, 25, who listed an address in The Oaks mobile-home park, is expected to be charged Monday with burglary.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said on Thursday, the owner of Loose Cobra at 113 E. Main St. found a window at his bar damaged, items moved around inside, and several bottles of liquor missing.
Surveillance video revealed the intruder was wearing a Cubs hat.
On Friday, the owner of Lu & Denny’s, 105 N. Long St., found his business had been broken into. The walk-in coolers had been turned off and several things stolen, including bottles of liquor, $50 in loose change, T-shirts with the bar logo, a checkbook and two televisions.
A relative of the bar owner recognized Goodwin as the person on the surveillance video.
Alferink said Tolono police found him Friday in a shed near his home. Inside the shed were several bottles of liquor, many of which matched what had been taken from Lu and Denny’s.
Also in the shed was a television identified as one taken from the bar.
Goodwin told police he bought the liquor from someone else and later admitted he took the booze from the Loose Cobra.
A search of his bedroom turned up a Chicago Cubs hat that matched the one that was seen on the video at the Loose Cobra.
Alferink said Goodwin has prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, cannabis and entry to damage property.
He was released on his own recognizance after bond court Saturday.