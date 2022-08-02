URBANA — A Tolono man who allegedly engaged in sex acts with two different teenage girls is being held in the Champaign County jail.
Blake Cook, 22, was arraigned Monday on four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse for acts that allegedly occurred with the teens in April of this year and August 2019.
He’s being held on $300,000 bond and is due back in court Sept. 13 with his court-appointed public defender.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said a third party alerted his office in mid-June of a sex assault that allegedly happened two months earlier in a park in Sidney.
The alleged victim told deputies that she knew Cook through a mutual acquaintance and that they met at the park. Apperson said the teen told an investigator and a trained interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center that she felt pressured into engaging in sex acts at least three times with Cook.
Apperson said Cook told an investigator the sex was consensual. Investigators also learned Cook allegedly sent nude photos of himself to the girl.
According to Apperson, while interviewing Cook, investigators also learned of a second female who allegedly engaged in sex with Cook in August 2019 in Tolono, when Cook was 19 and the alleged victim was 13.
Aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a Class 2 felony with penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison upon conviction. Cook was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims.