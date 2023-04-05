URBANA — A Tolono man who allegedly possessed and created child pornography has been charged with those offenses in Champaign County Circuit Court.
James E. Shipley, 41, of the 300 block of East Walnut Street, was arrested Tuesday morning following a months-long investigation by Illinois State Police.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Shipley is alleged to have created lewd pictures of prepubescent girls in March 2017, and that in June of last year, he possessed child pornography depicting an adult woman committing a sex act with a young girl.
Fletcher said police began investigating Shipley based on a tip from Dropbox to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an account associated with him had uploaded child pornography on June 26, 2022.
A court-authorized search of his Dropbox account turned up 79 files depicting children between 2 and 14 years old engaged in various lewd acts, Fletcher said.
Further, police found that Shipley’s email account showed a pattern of accessing the pornographic photos from both his home and his workplace in Savoy, Fletcher said.
Police seized his computer Tuesday, and Fletcher said more videos of a pornographic nature were recovered.
Creation of child pornography is a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison sentence of six to 30 years upon conviction. Mere possession is a Class 2 felony carrying penalties upon conviction ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Judge Chad Beckett set Shipley’s bond at $500,000 when he issued the arrest warrant for him Monday. Shipley remained in the county jail Wednesday and was told to be back in court May 24.