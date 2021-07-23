URBANA — A Tolono man found asleep in a car Thursday evening in Savoy has been charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, driving under the influence of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gordon Ficklin, 47, was arraigned Friday by Judge Ben Dyer, who set his bond at a total of $35,000 in two cases.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said just after 5 p.m., University of Illinois police were summoned by a concerned citizen to the area of Curtis Road and U.S. 45, where they found Ficklin passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. The car smelled of cannabis.
Ficklin was arrested on an outstanding warrant in which he was charged with harassment by electronic communications for sending text messages June 17 to a Tolono woman in which he allegedly threatened to kill her and relatives of hers.
In the car, police found a gun, ammunition and two pipes for smoking cocaine. Reynolds said Ficklin admitted he had been smoking crack cocaine and cannabis.
With a previous conviction for theft, Ficklin is not allowed to possess a gun.
He is due back in court Aug. 24.