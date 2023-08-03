URBANA — A 50-year-old Tolono man found asleep in his car in Savoy two years ago has been sentenced to 30 months of probation for possessing a gun he should not have had.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentenced Gordon Ficklin last week. Ficklin had pleaded guilty in May to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, admitting that on July 22, 2021, he had a gun in his vehicle, which University of Illinois police found.
UI police had been summoned to Curtis Road and U.S. 45 in Savoy on that date by a concerned citizen who saw Ficklin apparently passed out behind the wheel of a car that smelled of cannabis.
Police arrested Ficklin on a warrant that had been issued earlier after he was charged with harassment for allegedly sending threatening text messages in June 2021 to a woman in Tolono.
When they searched the car, they found the gun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.
With a prior theft conviction, Ficklin is not allowed to have a gun.
Other charges of harassment, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct were dismissed in return for his guilty plea.
Rosenbaum ordered him to get mental-health and substance-abuse evaluations and follow treatment recommendations, get and keep a job and support his dependents.