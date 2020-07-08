URBANA - A Tolono man who admitted he possessed a gun he was not allowed to have was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison.
In return for Aaron Goodwin’s guilty plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher agreed to dismiss three other felony cases against him accusing him of criminal damage to a Champaign business, burglary to two Tolono bars, and possession of a controlled substance.
Judge Roger Webber agreed to recommend drug treatment in prison for Goodwin, 26, whose last known address was in The Oaks mobile home park.
Goodwin admitted that in early May he possessed an AR-15 rifle that had been reported stolen from a Tolono couple’s garage. The couple was also missing a second rifle, a compound bow, and shock absorbers. The bow and the shock absorbers were later found in Goodwin’s home during a court-authorized search.
Fletcher said Goodwin had tried to sell the AR-15 to a man in town, who told the couple of the offer and prompted police to search Goodwin’s home.
With prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis and entering a property to damage it, Goodwin is not allowed to possess weapons.
As part of his sentence, he was ordered to make restitution of about $1,000 to Lu & Denny’s bar in Tolono, that was broken into on April 10; about $9,017 to Haymakers convenience store on Fields South Drive in Champaign for damage to an air conditioning unit on its roof that was damaged May 17; and $3,251 to an insurance company.