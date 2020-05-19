URBANA — A Tolono man arrested for the third time in six weeks Sunday is now being held in the Champaign County Jail on four separate felony cases.
Judge Tom Difanis revoked the recognizance bond that Aaron Goodwin, 25, of The Oaks mobile-home park had received in two previous criminal cases, and set bond in two more cases for which he was arrested on Sunday, bringing Goodwin’s bond total to $120,000.
On Monday, Goodwin was charged with criminal damage to property for allegedly damaging an air-conditioning unit on the roof of the Haymakers convenience store on Fields South Drive. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance for allegedly having psilocybin on him while in a hotel parking garage on nearby Mission Drive. Both businesses are in The Fields complex in southwest Champaign near the Curtis Road exit on Interstate 57.
According to Champaign police reports, officers found him in the Hampton Inn parking garage acting strangely Sunday.
He told them he was waiting for an Uber ride but that his phone did not have Wi-Fi. Officers offered him a ride, but before they have him one, they searched him for their ownsafety and found about 2 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms on him. Because the jail refused to accept him in his condition, police took him to the hospital.
Later, police were called to Haymakers where the manager said he arrived at work in the morning and found the building, the refrigerator and the freezer all warm.
A repair person discovered cooling equipment on the roof damaged and found a knife nearby and concluded the person using it may have been shocked.
Police reviewed surveillance video of the person coming off the Haymakers roof at 12:04 a.m. and recognized Goodwin. They went to the hospital to arrest him and found him wearing the same clothes they saw on the video and a holder for a knife.
Goodwin had previously been charged with burglary for allegedly breaking in to two bars in Tolono on April 9 and 10.
After being released on recognizance for that, he was arrested again for allegedly possessing a rifle stolen from a storage garage on Pease Street in Tolono sometime between May 2 and 6.
Two rifles, several tools, shock absorbers and a compound bow were taken in that break-in.
Over the prosecutor’s objection, another judge released Goodwin on recognizance again on May 9.
Difanis ordered Goodwin to appear in court July 7 on all his cases.