URBANA — A rural Tolono woman was arraigned Friday for allegedly stealing from an older woman she was employed to care for.
Carla Keeler, 49, was arraigned for financial exploitation of an elderly person, a Class 3 felony.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said Keeler ran a business providing in-home care and had been hired to care for a Champaign woman in 2016.
Hinman said Champaign police learned that relatives of the woman, who was in her 80s, had the authority to handle her financial affairs, which Keeler knew.
However, in May 2018, Keeler and the elderly woman allegedly contacted Discover to add Keeler’s name to the woman’s credit card account.
The woman’s relatives noticed a spike in expenses on her credit card and found purchases for such things as clothing that would not have fit her and food she did not routinely eat.
Between August 2018 and October 2019, Keeler was alleged to have made more than $2,100 worth of purchases on the woman’s credit card for food, clothing and other items, such as cat toys and shower curtains, that were shipped to Keeler’s home, Hinman said.
The victim died last month.
Keeler’s bond was set at $1,000 by Judge Tom Difanis, who told her to be back in court July 28.