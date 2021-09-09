URBANA — A Tolono woman who admitted stealing from an elderly woman for whom she cared has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.
Carla Keeler, 50, was also ordered to make $4,000 in restitution to Busey Bank for money she spent while using her elderly client’s Discover card to make unauthorized purchases.
Keeler pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to financial exploitation of an elderly person, a Class 3 felony, admitting that between August 2018 and October 2019, she “misappropriated” the assets of a then-88-year-old Champaign woman.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said the victim’s nieces found suspect charges on their aunt’s account for items like food and clothing in sizes larger than their aunt wore that they suspected were not for her.
Although the amount that Keeler allegedly stole was in dispute, Fletcher said Busey Bank, acting as trustee for the woman, agreed to accept $4,000 as the amount Keeler should repay.
In a plea agreement worked out by Fletcher and Keeler’s attorney, Mark Lipton of Champaign, Keeler was ordered to repay $4,000 within 14 months, perform 50 hours of public service and not act as a caregiver for an elderly person during the term of her probation.
She had no prior convictions, Fletcher said.