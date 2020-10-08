URBANA — A federal grand jury has indicted a Tolono woman on charges that she embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from her employer for five years and filed false income-tax returns for four.
A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois said Joan L. Chenoweth, 57, is accused of stealing from Illini Contractor Supply, 706 W. Bradley Ave., C, where she was formerly employed as the office manager.
The indictment returned Wednesday alleges that between May 2013 and February 2018, Chenoweth, who had control of the business's financial records and access to its credit cards and bank account, wrote vendor checks to herself or to cash payable from the company bank account; wrote unauthorized payroll checks to herself that exceeded her salary; and used the business's credit cards to make payments to her personal credit cards.
Using her position as office manager, she allegedly avoided detection by making false entries in the business's financial records and omitting correct entries.
The business allegedly suffered a loss in excess of $624,000, the indictment alleged.
In addition to the fraud charges, Chenoweth is charged with four counts of filing false income-tax returns for calendar years 2014 through 2017.
The case was investigated by Champaign police and the investigation division of the Internal Revenue Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller is prosecuting Chenoweth.
If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison for each of five counts of wire fraud and up to three years in prison for each of the four counts of filing a false income-tax return.
Chenoweth is expected to be sent a summons to appear in court at a later date.