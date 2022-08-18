URBANA — Two Tolono women who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from the Champaign Walmart store have been charged with felony theft.
A Champaign police report said Teresa S. Miller, 43, and Amanda Thomas, 44, who both listed addresses in The Oaks mobile home park, were stopped by loss prevention officers at the store about 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
The report said the women selected enough items to fill three carts, scanned just a few of those items, then left the store without paying for most of them.
They were stopped by Walmart security employees and admitted they stole the merchandise, valued at $720 in total.
Court records show both women have previous convictions for writing bad checks and retail theft.
Both were released on recognizance after being arraigned.
Miller is due back in court Oct. 18; Thomas was told to return Nov. 29.