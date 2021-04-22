Listen to this article
Local 1260 at blues games

Trevor Herderhorst (center, in jean jacket) was joined by fellow Champaign firefighters for a recent Blues game in St. Louis.

The firefighters of Local 1260 knew exactly where to take Trevor Herderhorst to raise his spirits during another battle with cancer.

“He’s a die-hard St. Louis fan,” union President Jason Rector said. “We wanted to do something for him.”

Tshirt

Brayden Schenn of the St. Louis Blues holds his #TrevorStrong T-shirt.

Local 1260 was able to score seats in suites for Cardinals and Blues games this month. The hockey experience was especially memorable, with the Blues happy to receive #TrevorStrong T-shirts after Herderhorst, 40, and his co-workers took in a 9-1 win on April 9 (more at news-gazette.com).

The support — from NHL stars to complete strangers to firefighters statewide — has been a sight to see, Rector said.

“The fire service is like a family,” he said. “Like the wedding vows … in sickness and in health. When your brother is down, you step up and take care of each other.”

To contribute, search for “@Champaign-Firefighters” on Venmo or mail a check to 2204 W. John St.,

Suite D, Champaign, IL 61821.

