Top of the Morning, April 22, 2021
The firefighters of Local 1260 knew exactly where to take Trevor Herderhorst to raise his spirits during another battle with cancer.
“He’s a die-hard St. Louis fan,” union President Jason Rector said. “We wanted to do something for him.”
Local 1260 was able to score seats in suites for Cardinals and Blues games this month. The hockey experience was especially memorable, with the Blues happy to receive #TrevorStrong T-shirts after Herderhorst, 40, and his co-workers took in a 9-1 win on April 9 (more at news-gazette.com).
The support — from NHL stars to complete strangers to firefighters statewide — has been a sight to see, Rector said.
“The fire service is like a family,” he said. “Like the wedding vows … in sickness and in health. When your brother is down, you step up and take care of each other.”
To contribute, search for “@Champaign-Firefighters” on Venmo or mail a check to 2204 W. John St.,
Suite D, Champaign, IL 61821.