University of Illinois students will have a chance to get to know members of their police department — and dunk a few of them in a dunk tank — at an upcoming event called “Cherries and Berries.”
The event, which was originally set to take place Sunday but has been postponed to an undetermined date, will include inflatables and other games along with opportunities to take photos with UI police patrol vehicles and ATVs.
“Recently, we have sought to really step up our outreach efforts, and that has created thousands of positive community interactions in the past year,” Chief Alice Cary said in a release. “Even better if we can do something like the ‘Cherries and Berries’ event and support a worthy cause while developing those positive relationships.”
The dunk tank, which costs $1 per attempt, will feature UI police Sgt. Ryan Snow and Officer Pete Milinkovic; Champaign County Circuit Judge Sam Limentato; and Stephen Bryan, UI associate vice chancellor and dean of student support and advocacy.
The event is being put on in conjunction with the Illinois Army ROTC, Chez Veterans Center, Urbana Park District and University YMCA. Proceeds will go to the Chez Veterans Center.