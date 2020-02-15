Nick Whitley and Ashley McBride were excited as they walked out of Courtroom G on Friday at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana, even more than they expected to be after their wedding.
“We didn’t honestly know what to expect at the courthouse,” Whitley said.
The new couple came to the courthouse for a wedding because they’re “pretty basic people,” McBride said. They also wanted to save money for a house and a honeymoon in Ireland.
So when they entered Judge Randy Rosenbaum’s courtroom on Valentine’s Day, a day Whitley picked intentionally, they were surprised to see lights decorating the room, roses off to the side and Rosenbaum decked out in festive attire.
“I think what I liked most was his red robe and the red bow tie,” McBride said.
After the ceremony, Rosenbaum gave chocolates to the groom and a rose to the bride. He also had Valentine’s Day-themed donuts cut up into pieces for guests to eat.
Rosenbaum has been making Valentine’s Day special for newlyweds for the last three years. He inherited the red robe from his predecessor, and this is the one day each year that he wears it. He officiates weddings every Friday, but he always makes sure to schedule some on Valentine’s Day.
“I’m the main family judge, so regardless of the day of the week, I say, ‘It’s Valentine’s Day, I trump you,’ so I get to take Valentine’s Day,” Rosenbaum said.
Nine couples got married on Valentine’s Day this year, which is a few more than the typical Friday. The gesture made one of the biggest days of McBride and Whitley’s life even more memorable.
“I loved it,” McBride said. “I thought it made it even more special and fun.”