Mike Vice of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department has cleared another significant hurdle in his recovery from a 2020 accident in which his squad car was struck by a passing motorist on Interstate 74.
“I got rid of my cane three weeks ago,” he said. “I’ve gone from not being able to walk to a wheelchair to a walker to crutches to a cane to now this. I’m slowly getting back.”
The goal: “I’d like to get back on the road as a sheriff’s deputy as soon as possible,” said Vice, who is working investigations — and advocating for Scott’s Law — during his recovery.
An avid angler, Vice uses his Skeeter FXR20 to spread a message that’s so important to him. He’ll have the boat and its unique Scott’s Law paint job — “Move over. It’s the law” — at the Bismarck Lions Club’s annual Jonah Fish Fry at the Vermilion County high school on Aug. 5.
Vice hauls the boat to a host of community events, including a stop at last week’s Georgetown Fair. The Lions Club is thrilled he’s returning for a second consecutive year (call 217-304-6167 or 217-759-7465 for tickets), where Vice will have Scott’s Law brochures and D.A.R.E. coloring books to hand out.
“Anything to get the word out and bring awareness to (Scott’s Law),” said Vice, injured while assisting Illinois State Police at an accident scene in Danville. “Hopefully this help keep it from happening to somebody else.”