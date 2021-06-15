Top of the Morning, June 15, 2021
The Oberheims are no strangers to Farmer City Raceway, frequently cheering on local drivers on Friday nights.
Last weekend, it was the racing community’s turn to say thanks.
Team 22 Motorsports, a three-generation operation based in Monticello, helped sisters Addison and Aubree Oberheim celebrate their birthdays with red-carpet treatment at the popular DeWitt County raceway. “They were supporting us every week, “ said Team 22’s Timmy Dick, a 33-year-old driver from Monticello. “This was our way of showing them support.”
Days after the death of Champaign police Officer Christpher Oberheim, Team 22 began selling $5 window stickers as a way to honor him and raise money for his family. The response was swift and impressive, and not just from drivers and pit crews. “We’ve already run out three times and keep ordering more,” Dick said. “People put them on their lunch boxes, in the back windows of their cars, on the front windows of their house.”
The hope is to sell 1,000 by the end of July and deliver the proceeds to the Oberheims and the family’s Peacemaker Project 703 at a Back the Blue-themed race in August. Visit Team 22 Motorsports on Facebook to place an order.
For Timmy and fellow Team 22 drivers Darrell Dick (his father), Chris Dick (uncle) and 10-year-old Hudson Dick (son), the cause has been therapeutic.
“We live in such a tight-knit community in Monticello,” Timmy said. “When something like this happens, everyone puts their differences aside and helps support a person like (Officer Oberheim) any way they can. It’s been a great thing to see.”