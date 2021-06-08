Top of the Morning, June 8, 2021
While others dropped off cards of encouragment, Jerry Limp brought American flags to Saturday’s reception for wounded Champaign police Officer Jeffrey Creel.
The 76-year-old from St. Joseph arrived early and lined the entryway to Grace Church in Mahomet with 15 flags on poles. He said he has hundreds at home.
“They said ‘Bring flags,’ so I did,” Limp said. “My way of showing respect to the officer, my way of saying thanks.”
Limp was one of dozens of volunteers who worked Saturday’s well-attended event along a busy stretch of Oak Street.
On tap: Organizers are planning a memorial ride that will leave the Champaign Police Department at noon Saturday. Proceeds will go the family of Officer Christopher Oberheim, who was killed in the line of duty on May 19.