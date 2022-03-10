Top of the Morning, March 10, 2022
In honor of Ross Booker and his family — and to draw attention to Scott’s Law — Tatman’s Towing has helped organize a memorial procession on Saturday that will wind from Savoy to St. Joseph.
A Tatman’s operator, Mr. Booker, 20, died Sunday, a day after a vehicle struck him while he was responding to an accident in Champaign.
Tatman’s owner Jim Hampton said vehicles can start assembling in the Walmart parking lot at 9 a.m. and depart at 10, taking Dunlap Avenue to Windsor Road to Illinois 130 to U.S. 150 into St. Joseph. Once there, the caravan will cross Interstate 74 before joining the funeral procession for Mr. Booker, a St. Joseph native and volunteer firefighter for the St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Protection District.
Judging by the size of a procession that accompanied the Booker family from the hospital to Freese Funeral Home earlier this week (above), Hampton expects a long line of emergency and law enforcement vehicles to participate.
The community is invited to attend.
“We have a common interest in safety,” Hampton said. “We’re all pulling together and looking out for each other right now.”