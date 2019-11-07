CHAMPAIGN — A $60,000 interactive touchscreen monitor was permanently damaged over the weekend on the University of Illinois campus, according to UI police.
The 138-inch micro-LED monitor in Wohlers Hall at 1206 S. Sixth St., C, is still functional, but it was damaged by chalk when an “individual used a chalkboard eraser to draw on the screen after a sign had been posted to deter such behavior,” according to the police report.
It happened sometime between Friday and Tuesday, police said, and the incident remains under investigation.
“It sounds like it is a very large interactive touchscreen monitor in a lecture hall,” police spokesman Pat Wade said.
The Gies College of Business uses the monitor in one of its larger business classrooms in Wohlers Hall, spokesman Aaron Bennett said.
“Basically, it replaces standard projectors you’d see in a normal classroom,” he said. A “donor gave us the funds to really make that classroom stand out from a technological standpoint.”