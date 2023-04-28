URBANA — Residents concerned about how police and fire agencies in Urbana do their jobs are invited to a town hall meeting next month.
Interim police Chief Rich Surles said the meeting set for May 9 will be run by BerryDunn, national consultants hired at a cost of about $235,000 to evaluate how the city delivers public-safety services.
“This project involves considering which services are to be provided by the police and fire departments, and which services are more appropriate for an alternative response model,” Surles said.
There are three phases to the consultant’s work, which is expected to take about 18 months and give the city guidance in future operational practices, Surles said. Those are understanding how things are done now, reviewing alternative options and evaluating the effects of implementing those alternatives.
The town hall will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Stone Creek Church, 2502 S. Race St., and is one of several planned meetings with staff, stakeholders and residents.
Those who wish to get involved or to track project progress can access the Social Pinpoint site that BerryDunn has set up for this project. The link can be found on the city’s website at urbanaillinois.us/psreview or at berrydunn.mysocialpinpoint.com/urbana-community-safety-review.
Both Surles (surlesrh@urbanaillinois.us, 217-384-2334) and City Administrator Carol Mitten (cjmitten@urbanaillinois.us, 217-384-2456) are available to answer questions about the safety review.