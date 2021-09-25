URBANA — A Champaign woman who allegedly had almost a half-ounce of cocaine Friday is expected to be charged Monday with a felony offense.
Chelsea Whitney, 36, who listed an address in the 900 block of South Foley Avenue, was arrested about 3 p.m. by University of Illinois police.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Whitney was a passenger in a car that was stopped near Fourth and Armory on campus for an alleged traffic violation.
After learning that Whitney had outstanding arrest warrants from Douglas County and Indiana, police arrested her.
On her, they found a cylinder that contained about 13 grams of cocaine, Fletcher said.
On Saturday, Judge Roger Webber set her bond at $10,000.