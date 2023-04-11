URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly had methamphetamine and cocaine intended for sale in his vehicle has been charged with several felonies.
Chris S. Sabin, 41, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Fairway Drive, was arrested Tuesday by a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy who stopped him on Mattis Avenue near Interstate Drive about 2 a.m. for alleged traffic violations.
Sabin’s driver’s license is revoked, and he has a pending felony for driving under revocation.
During the traffic stop, the deputy’s canine partner alerted to the presence of drugs, and a search was done. Deputies found a total of about 24 grams, almost an ounce, of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle, an additional 4 grams of suspected cocaine and a digital scale with a powdery substance on it.
Sabin was charged with delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
If convicted of the methamphetamine delivery, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
Court records show Sabin has previous convictions for driving under the influence, aggravated DUI, driving under suspension and revocation, possession of a controlled substance, delivery of cannabis and domestic battery. Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $100,000 and told him to return to court May 9.