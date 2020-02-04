URBANA — A man who allegedly had a gun in a vehicle that was stopped over the weekend by police for being involved in a suspected drug sale has been charged with being an armed habitual criminal and having cocaine intended for sale.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Jermaine Johnson, 28, who listed an address in the 900 block of Oakcrest Drive, Champaign, and the 400 block of Marco Drive, Rantoul, was one of five people in a vehicle that Champaign police stopped about 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Scottsdale Drive after receiving a tip that it was involved in a drug sale.
After smelling a strong odor of cannabis, police had the occupants get out and searched the car and the occupants.
Rietz said police found that Johnson had two bags containing a total of about 6.5 grams of suspected cocaine and on the floor where he had been sitting, they found a loaded .38-caliber revolver.
Because Johnson is on parole for two residential burglary convictions from 2012 and 2013, he was charged as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years upon conviction.
Driver Wyatt Blissit, 30, who listed an address in the 500 block of South Duncan Road, Champaign, told police that he had bought a bag of 3 grams of cocaine in his pocket from Johnson and that the group was driving around so that Johnson could sell drugs.
Blissit was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
Back-seat passenger Kourtney Catchings, 28, of the 400 block of East Elm, Urbana, had a backpack containing a plastic bag of cannabis weighing about 6 ounces. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis, a Class 3 felony.
Another woman in the car who had about 50 grams of cannabis was charged with misdemeanor possession of cannabis and was released and given a later court date.
The fifth person in the car had nothing on her but was arrested for an out of county warrant, Rietz said.
Johnson is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond. He is due back in court Thursday with an attorney.
Blissit and Catchings were released on their own recognizance and told to be back in court March 10.