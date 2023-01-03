URBANA — A Savoy man stopped for speeding Monday was criminally charged after police found about a quarter-ounce of suspected methamphetamine and a gun in his vehicle.
Muhammed Savage, 36, who listed an address in the 400 block of Paddock Drive, was charged Tuesday with possession of methamphetamine and aggravated unlawful use of weapons for having a gun but no firearm owner’s identification card.
A Champaign police report said an officer spotted Savage driving east on Kirby Avenue faster than the posted speed limit. Learning that he had an outstanding arrest warrant for driving under suspension, the officer stopped Savage and arrested him on the warrant.
A search of Savage turned up about 24 grams of suspected methamphetamine, $8,100 cash in his shoe and a glass pipe.
In the car, police found a loaded Ruger handgun on the floor. After his arrest, Savage told police he had recently paid $300 for the methamphetamine and that the large amount of cash in his shoe came from a settlement he had received from a traffic crash and had withdrawn from the bank.
He declined to tell police where he obtained the drugs or the gun.
Savage gave officers permission to search his hotel room. They found eight pills of hydrocodone, a painkiller; two loaded handgun magazines; an empty extended magazine; and a bag of candy that he admitted contained psilocybin mushrooms.
Savage has five previous convictions for criminal trespass as well as others for retail theft and criminal damage to property, according to court records.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $100,000 and told him to return to court Feb. 14.
If convicted of the more serious methamphetamine possession charge, he faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.