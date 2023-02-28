URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had a loaded gun and cannabis in a car at the same time has been charged as a Class X felon.
Demarko L. Brown, 33, who listed an address in the 2100 block of West White Street, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of armed violence and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
The charges stem from his arrest Monday by Illinois State Police, who stopped him for alleged traffic violations near Bradley and McKinley avenues in Champaign.
A preliminary police report said that when officers approached Brown, he was allegedly trying to hide an open bottle of liquor. Officers then search his vehicle and found a loaded, uncased handgun that they later learned had been reported stolen, about 5 pounds of cannabis, a scale, empty plastic bags and $175 cash.
When troopers tried to arrest him, he ran and had to be chased.
Judge Brett Olmstead, hearing Brown’s previous convictions for theft, false report, aggravated battery and attempted forgery, set his bond at $200,000 and told him to return to court April 11.
If convicted of armed violence, Brown faces six to 30 years in prison.