CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign 18-year-old is the county jail on weapons charges after a gun was found in a car during a traffic stop early Saturday morning in the downtown area.
According to a report from University of Illinois, an officer was on speed-enforcement duty in the 300 block of University Avenue in Champaign when he observed a vehicle doing 55 mph in a 35-mph zone and initiated a traffic stop near University and Neil Street.
The report said as the officer approached the vehicle, he noticed an open container of alcohol on the floor and a burnt cannabis cigar in the center console, prompting him to ask the three occupants to get out so he could conduct a search.
The search turned up a loaded handgun under the passenger's seat, and Tramon L. Roper, who had been sitting there, was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The report said Roper does not have a firearm owner's identification card or concealed-carry license.
The driver was cited for speeding and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Champaign police assisted with the traffic stop.