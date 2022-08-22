URBANA — A Champaign man who was stopped for allegedly speeding has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
A Champaign police report said on Monday, an officer stopped a vehicle driven by Alecze Cummings, 26, in the 1100 block of South Mattis for allegedly speeding 10 miles over the 35 mph limit.
Because his license wasn’t valid, police searched the vehicle and could see the butt of a pistol sticking out of a bag that Cummings said was his bag.
After police found a loaded Glock pistol with a cartridge in the chamber ready to be fired, Cummings denied knowing anything about the gun or the bag.
Because of previous convictions for burglary and unlawful possession of a weapon, Cummings, who listed an address in the 200 block of West Bradley Avenue, is not allowed to possess a firearm.
He posted bond over the weekend and remains free until his next court date of Dec. 13.
Conviction of the weapons offense carries punishment ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.