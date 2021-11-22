CHAMPAIGN — An Urbana man is facing a weapons charge after a traffic stop early Sunday morning just west of Campustown.
University of Illinois police said about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, an officer stopped a car near the intersection of John and Neil streets after a observing the driver allegedly disobey a stop sign.
Police said the officer noticed a strong smell of cannabis from inside the car, and asked all the occupants of the car to step out.
One of the passengers, Dazhan Moore, 23, told the officer he had a firearm in his waistband and began reaching for it, but officers grabbed his arms and took the weapon. Police said it was loaded with an extended magazine containing 31 rounds of ammunition.
Police said they also found a small bag of alleged cannabis in Moore’s pocket.
Moore was taken to the county jail on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The vehicle's driver was released with a verbal warning in connection with the stop-sign violation.