URBANA — A Mahomet man who allegedly had heroin intended for sale on him when arrested Sunday has been charged with drug offenses.
Cody D. Raup, 33, who listed an address in the 200 block of Dorchester Drive was arraigned Monday on charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession of a controlled substance.
A report from a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy said about 6 p.m. Sunday, a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Raup in the 1000 block of Purnell Road, near Mahomet, for alleged traffic violations.
The deputy noticed that Raup’s pupils were constricted to pinpoint size, consistent with recent drug use; that his speech was slurred and he was fidgety; and that he showed signs of impairment on field sobriety tests.
There were three other people in the vehicle, including a child. A search of the vehicle turned up a backpack that had documents with Raup’s name on them; drug paraphernalia, including tourniquets, used syringes, new syringes and pipes; methadone; a vial of testosterone; and several small baggies containing a total of 13 grams of suspected heroin.
After hearing that Raup had previous convictions for domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance, theft and domestic battery, the latter for which he’s on probation, Judge Brett Olmstead set Raup’s bond at $10,000 but allowed him to be released on recognizance. He is due back in court April 11.
If convicted of having the heroin for sale, Raup faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.