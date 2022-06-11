URBANA — A Champaign man currently on parole for a federal conviction is being held in the Champaign County jail for allegedly running from police while armed early Saturday.
A Champaign police report said Prentiss M. Jackson, 39, who listed an address in the 3300 block of Stoneway Court, was stopped by a Champaign police officer about 12:10 a.m. in the 1000 block of West University Avenue in Urbana because he was driving without headlights.
When officers got out to speak with him, they smelled cannabis coming from his vehicle. He admitted having some and handed officers a baggie.
Before officers could handcuff Jackson, he ran off. As he ran, he allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband. He tripped and fell, enabling officers to quickly recover the gun.
Police said Jackson struggled with the officers, causing two scratches and bruises on their hands.
In Jackson’s pocket, police found five pills of suspected Ecstasy. The .40-caliber handgun they found was loaded.
With previous convictions for delivery of a controlled substance, obstructing justice and resisting arrest, Jackson is expected to be formally charged Monday with armed violence, being an armed habitual criminal, possession of cannabis and resisting arrest.